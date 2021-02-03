Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

TATYY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

TATYY opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.88. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

