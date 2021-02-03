TD Securities Boosts Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$16.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a tender rating on the stock.

TSE:DII.B opened at C$15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$16.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

