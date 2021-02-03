TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

TTDKY stock opened at $157.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. TDK has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $175.64.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

