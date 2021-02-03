Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLTZY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. 3,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.