Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TELDF. Main First Bank upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TELDF opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

