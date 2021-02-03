Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,472. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

