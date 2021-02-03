Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $984.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post $984.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $969.50 million. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $871.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Insiders sold 353,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. 1,694,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.