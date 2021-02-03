TENA Trading 77.3% Higher This Week (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One TENA token can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TENA has traded up 77.3% against the dollar. TENA has a market cap of $206,447.35 and approximately $5,825.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $323.41 or 0.00882507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00048099 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.61 or 0.04635061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019738 BTC.

About TENA

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.