Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 17,720 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 841% compared to the typical volume of 1,883 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,510 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,888,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $88,857,000.

TME traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 574,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

