Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Tencent alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tencent to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $94.60 on Friday. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $906.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Tencent had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent (TCEHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.