Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $100,869.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE THC opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

