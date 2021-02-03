TENT (TENT) One Day Volume Tops $258,667.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $258,667.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00052725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00139351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00243335 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00060200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00061685 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 32,388,660 coins and its circulating supply is 32,311,568 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app.

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

