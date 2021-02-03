TerraKRW Hits Market Capitalization of $34.66 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $34.66 million and $374,356.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00138808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00066822 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00242491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00062605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00038793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,498,630,010 coins and its circulating supply is 38,497,900,901 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

