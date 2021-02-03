TerraUSD (UST) Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $262.91 million and approximately $57.54 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002687 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007756 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006098 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 258,940,960 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

