Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

TXT traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 652,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

