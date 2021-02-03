TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $947.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TFI International.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 222,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,231. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.