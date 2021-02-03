TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $947.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 222,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,231. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.