The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Price Up 6%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 461,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 550,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

AAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45.

In other The Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

