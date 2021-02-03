The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1,463.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 25.2% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 19.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth $64,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

NYSE ALL opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

