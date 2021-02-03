The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

