The Bank of Princeton Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BPRN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $164.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

