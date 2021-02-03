The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 2.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,801,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average is $185.59. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

