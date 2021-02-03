The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $49,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $666,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $200.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average of $185.59. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

