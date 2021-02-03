The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,609 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

