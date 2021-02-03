The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHEF opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.