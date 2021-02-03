The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. 275,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,986,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $210.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

