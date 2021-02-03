The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

NYSE KO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. 341,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,986,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

