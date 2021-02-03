The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 112,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,278. The firm has a market cap of $775.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 486,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $4,954,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321 in the last 90 days. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

