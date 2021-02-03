The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.52-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.613-301.68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.32 million.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.05-1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCS. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

The Container Store Group stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 62,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,278. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $838.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 5,500,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

