The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Trading 5.1% Higher

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shares traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $15.57. 2,988,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 1,092,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $787.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 486,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $4,954,117.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in The Container Store Group by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

