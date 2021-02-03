The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.05-1.10 for the period. The Container Store Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.40 EPS.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. 58,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,278. The stock has a market cap of $834.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

In related news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.