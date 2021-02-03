The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SZC opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $51.60.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

