The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.44-3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62-2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.43.

Shares of ENSG traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,583. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $89.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 5,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $401,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,649. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

