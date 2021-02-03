The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) a GBX 165 Price Target

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.13 ($2.31).

VOD traded up GBX 6.69 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 134.07 ($1.75). 64,689,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,691,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.70. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £35.98 billion and a PE ratio of -4.75.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

