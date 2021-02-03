The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Cut by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,072,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,308. The stock has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

