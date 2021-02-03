The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $326.29.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $872.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $827.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,752.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $766.88 and a 200 day moving average of $509.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 318,770 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $224,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

