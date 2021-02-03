The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

