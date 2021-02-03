The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Trading Up 5.2%

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $38.07. Approximately 368,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 446,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $54,957.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $73,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,929 shares of company stock worth $346,717. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,849.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,488 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $9,209,000. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 264,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $4,202,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $3,381,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.