The Hershey (HSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect The Hershey to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hershey to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.84. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

