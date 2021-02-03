The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,323 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,818,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,242,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $900,411,000 after acquiring an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Home Depot by 29.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,287,000 after acquiring an additional 386,672 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $272.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

