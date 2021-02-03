The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,704,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $251,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 180,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,428. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

