The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.71

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 126084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

