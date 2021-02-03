The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Michaels have outperformed the industry in the past three months, higher SG&A expenses remain a concern. The company is witnessing higher SG&A expense due to compensation-based incentives and salary hikes related to several initiatives undertaken in the recent times to drive sales. Also, stiff competition remains a concern. However, the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings surpassed estimates. Results gained from expanded omni-channel capabilities, customized marketing strategy and Maker-centric branding. Strength in the core arts and crafts business also contributed to growth. Moreover, the initial fourth-quarter sales trend were encouraging, recording mid-single digits growth. Its e-commerce channel witnessed significant growth, backed by growth in capabilities like BOPIS, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MIK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

The Michaels Companies stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $9,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 814,918 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

