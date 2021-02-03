The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after buying an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after buying an additional 668,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.36. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.