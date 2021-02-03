The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.00-8.40 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.00-8.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $14.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $237.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

