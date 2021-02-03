The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $4173.3-4379.9, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.29 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.00-8.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $10.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $237.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average is $174.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.