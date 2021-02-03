The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 21,980.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.25.

NYSE:SHW traded up $12.00 on Wednesday, hitting $722.54. 2,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $726.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $698.22. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

