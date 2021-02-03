The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Warren Olsen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $47,867. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

TWN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,866. The Taiwan Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3759 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.