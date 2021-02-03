The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $43,447,617.06 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $831.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.74, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $828.98 and a 200-day moving average of $648.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.00.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

