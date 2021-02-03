The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $139.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

