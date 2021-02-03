The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Short Interest Update

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,802,200 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 1,406,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLNCF shares. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of The Valens from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of The Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Valens from $3.25 to $3.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The Valens stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

About The Valens

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

